Almost 60 years later, Alabama lunch counter protesters are given some justice

(CNN) A small, shameful part of Alabama's past was put to justice this month when an Alabama legislator cleared the names of 29 Alabama State University students who participated in a lunch counter sit-in in 1960 during the civil rights movement.

In addition to expunging the records of the students -- nine of whom were expelled and the rest placed on probation -- Interim State Superintendent of Education Ed Richardson also expunged the records of four faculty members who were disciplined by state officials for being "disloyal" during the same time.

In a letter dated May 10 and addressed to Dr. Quiton Ross, the president of Alabama State University, Richardson called the 1960 disciplinary actions "unjustified and unfair."

"They represent a time in the history of the State Board that must be acknowledged and never repeated," he wrote. "...I regret that it has taken 58 years to correct this injustice. I can only hope that this action will provide a modicum of comfort to the people affected."

Lunch counter "sit-ins" were a form of nonviolent activism that black Americans participated in to protest racial segregation. On February 25, 1960, Alabama State University students participated in such a protest at the Montgomery County Courthouse, and were disciplined days later by the Alabama State Board of Education.

