Almost 60 years later, Alabama lunch counter protesters are given some justice

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 1:32 PM ET, Tue May 22, 2018

Dr. Lawrence Dunbar Reddick, St. John Dixon, Edward English, and four other students from Alabama State University, who participated in a civil rights demonstration at the lunchroom of the Montgomery County Courthouse.
(CNN)A small, shameful part of Alabama's past was put to justice this month when an Alabama legislator cleared the names of 29 Alabama State University students who participated in a lunch counter sit-in in 1960 during the Civil Rights Movement.

In addition to expunging the records of the students -- nine of whom were expelled and the rest placed on probation -- Interim State Superintendent of Education Ed Richardson also expunged the records of four faculty members who were disciplined by state officials for being "disloyal" during the same time.
In a letter dated May 10, 2018 and addressed to Dr. Quiton Ross, the president of Alabama State University, Richardson called the 1960 disciplinary actions "unjustified and unfair."
"They represent a time in the history of the State Board that must be acknowledged and never repeated," he wrote. "...I regret that it has taken 58 years to correct this injustice. I can only hope that this action will provide a modicum of comfort to the people affected."
    U.S. Rep. John Lewis, no stranger to protest from his days of civil-rights activism, joined other Democrats in staging a sit-in at the House of Representatives on Wednesday, June 22. They were trying to force votes on gun control after the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.
    Many of the earliest sit-ins were labor strikes. In December 1936, workers at a General Motors plant in Flint, Michigan, staged a &quot;sit-down&quot; strike seeking union representation.
    Many of the earliest sit-ins were labor strikes. In December 1936, workers at a General Motors plant in Flint, Michigan, staged a "sit-down" strike seeking union representation.
    The method saw renewed use in the civil-rights movement. A pivotal moment came in 1960, when African-American college students staged a sit-in at the Woolworth's lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina.
    Sit-ins like the one in Greensboro spread across the South. Here, women protest segregation in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1960.
    Sit-ins like the one in Greensboro spread across the South. Here, women protest segregation in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1960.
    In 1965, University of Michigan professors such as Eric Wolf, pictured, staged a "teach-in" to protest the Vietnam War.
    In 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono took the concept of a sit-in a step further, staging a "bed-in" in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and another in Montreal to protest the Vietnam War.
    In 1969, students took over University Hall at Harvard, demanding the school end its Reserve Officer Training Corps program. The violent removal of students drew nationwide criticism.
    Feminist activists held an 11-hour sit-in at Ladies' Home Journal in 1970, demanding a woman replace the magazine's male editor.
    In 1977, disability rights protesters occupied the San Francisco offices of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, demanding the federal government implement a law protecting the rights of the disabled.
    In 1977, disability rights protesters occupied the San Francisco offices of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, demanding the federal government implement a law protecting the rights of the disabled.
    In 1997, environmental activist Julia Hill began a two-year sit-in, living in a California redwood tree to protest logging. Here, she is pictured in a similar 2006 effort.
    In September 2011, participants in the Occupy Wall Street protest met in a park in New York. About 1,000 demonstrators gathered to protest the U.S. capitalist system.
    In September 2011, participants in the Occupy Wall Street protest met in a park in New York. About 1,000 demonstrators gathered to protest the U.S. capitalist system.
    In April of this year, hundreds of &quot;Democracy Spring&quot; protesters were arrested during a Capitol Hill sit-in.
    In April of this year, hundreds of "Democracy Spring" protesters were arrested during a Capitol Hill sit-in.
    Lunch counter "sit-ins" were a form of non-violent activism that black Americans participated in during the Civil Rights era to protest racial segregation. On February 25, 1960, Alabama State University students participated in such a protest at the Montgomery County Courthouse, and were disciplined days later by the Alabama State Board of Education.
    Richardson's letter noted that the punishments these students met were "improperly based on a lawful demonstration," and the four faculty members who were either terminated or forced out of their positions were done so with "no due process" and "without a substantial basis."
    CNN has reached out to Alabama State University for comment.