Attorney in rant that went viral says he's not a racist and offers an apology

(CNN) One week after he screamed at people speaking Spanish in a New York City cafe -- a rant captured on video that quickly went viral -- attorney Aaron Schlossberg says he's not a racist and is "deeply sorry" for his actions. "To the people I insulted, I apologize," he said Tuesday in a message on Twitter and LinkedIn.

On May 15, a video posted on social media showed Schlossberg at a Fresh Kitchen in Manhattan, angrily telling employees and customers who were speaking Spanish to speak English because "This is America!"

"If they have the balls to come here and live off my money, I pay for their welfare," he says, incorrectly asserting that undocumented immigrants are eligible for federal public benefits. "I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do ... is speak English."

He continues to express his displeasure to an employee and threatens to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

"My guess is they're not documented. So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country," he says.

