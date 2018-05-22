Trump's hypocrisy, in 1 answer

Washington (CNN) On Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump -- with South Korean President Moon Jae-in sitting next to him -- spent more than 30 minutes answering questions from reporters.

Or, more accurately, answering the questions he wanted to answer from reporters.

So when Trump was asked about his Monday meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray to discuss allegations that the FBI may have used an "informant" in his 2016 presidential campaign, the President was more than happy to opine away.

"If they had spies in my campaign that would be a disgrace to this country," Trump said. "It would be very illegal."

Then ABC's Karen Travers asked Trump whether he still had confidence in Rosenstein. Here's the exchange:

Read More