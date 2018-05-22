Trump set to press South Korea's Moon ahead of Kim summit

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump hopes to gain clarity on North Korea's nuclear intentions when he meets Tuesday with his South Korean counterpart, who arrived in Washington seeking to shore up confidence ahead of June's summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Some US officials believe President Moon Jae-in oversold Pyongyang's promises when his government relayed Kim's invitation to Trump for talks in March. At the time his envoy said North Korea was "committed to denuclearization," but recent statements from the North have cast doubts on Kim's willingness to negotiate away his nuclear weapons.

That in turn has led to skepticism the summit between Trump and Kim, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, will proceed. White House aides have grown pessimistic in recent days that the talks will occur, even as Trump has shown no signs he's ready to withdraw.

Moon, who has urged a diplomatic path in the belief it could forestall war, hopes to bolster confidence that the Singapore meeting will be a success. He met with Kim himself last month to great fanfare along the Korean Demilitarized Zone, a historic encounter that Trump hopes to replicate in his own talks.

Those plans were complicated last week when North Korea issued a series of harsh statements condemning joint US-South Korea military exercises and threatening to pull out of the Trump summit if the US continues to call for nuclear abandonment.

Read More