Republicans renew push for second special counsel

Washington (CNN) A group of House Republicans who have been among the most vocal critics of Robert Mueller renewed their calls for a second special counsel to investigate the Justice Department and FBI's handling of the investigation into President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York introduced a 12-page resolution Tuesday that alleges misconduct at the Justice Department and the FBI over both the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Russia investigation, calling for the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate.

Zeldin and nearly a dozen of his conservative House colleagues -- including Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Jim Jordan of Ohio, and Ron Desantis and Matt Gaetz of Florida -- seized on the new reports of a confidential intelligence source used by the FBI who spoke with Trump campaign advisers in 2016 in their latest push for a second special counsel.

"While many in the media and the American public have been trying to bring down the President without evidence that President Trump colluded with Russia to win the election, there is a ton of actual evidence of real misconduct that those same people have been attempting to completely sweep under the rug," Zeldin said at a news conference on the resolution.

