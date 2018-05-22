(CNN) Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is taking his case to the public with a six-figure television advertising campaign set to air across the state as Missouri lawmakers consider whether to impeach him.

The TV spot takes a page out of President Donald Trump's crisis playbook, suggesting Greitens' scandals stem from plots against him by the media and his political enemies.

A male narrator in the ad in turn accuses "the fake news," Democratic donor George Soros and Democratic Party leaders of plotting the allegations against Greitens, a Republican.

"Don't let the liberals get away with it," the narrator adds.