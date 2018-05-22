(CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy will meet with senior Justice Department, FBI and intelligence officials on Thursday about the lawmakers' document request related to a confidential intelligence source.

Sanders said that Nunes and Gowdy, both Republicans, would attend the meeting with FBI Director Chris Wray, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Edward O'Callaghan. No White House staff will attend, Sanders said, and no Democrats were invited either.

The meeting could resolve a contentious fight between Nunes and House Republicans with the Justice Department over his subpoena for documents related to a confidential source that met with members of the Trump campaign. President Donald Trump and some conservatives have claimed that the FBI may have been spying on the campaign and have demanded investigations into the matter.

Sanders said that no Democrats were attending the meeting because they did not ask to attend. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, on Monday called for any meeting on documents related to the confidential source to be bipartisan.

