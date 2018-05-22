(CNN) Sen. Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's pick to lead the VA, Robert Wilkie, is a "strong choice."

Tester said he needs to spend time with Wilkie and interview him properly, but he has an overall positive impression.

"Right now, I certainly don't have anything that would cause me not to support him," the Montana Democrat said. "He's a solid guy. But we're going to put him through the process just like anybody who'd be nominated for this position."

The committee's chairman, Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, said he and Tester intend to have a committee meeting when the Senate returns from the Memorial Day weeklong recess. "We will do our due diligence as we always do," he added.

"As that process unfolds, we will determine if he is a confirmable person, but at this moment in time, I like him," Tester told CNN. He added that he had not spoken to the President, who was sharply critical of the way Tester handled Trump's previous nominee for this position, about Wilkie's pick.

Read More