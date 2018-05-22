First female New York attorney general appointed by state Legislature

(CNN) Barbara Underwood officially became the first woman to serve as attorney general in New York after she was appointed to the role in a joint legislative session Tuesday.

Underwood took over as the acting attorney general for New York after Eric Schneiderman resigned earlier this month amid allegations of assault by multiple women.

She will serve in this position until the end of the year. An election for the next attorney general will be held in November. Underwood has previously said she does not anticipate running for a four-year term in November.

On Tuesday, Underwood released a statement thanking the Legislature for the "privilege" of holding the position of attorney general.

"I want to thank the legislature for entrusting me with the privilege of serving as New York's 66th Attorney General," she said. "I've served in many roles in government throughout my career. But I believe this job -- at this moment in history -- is the most important job I have ever had."

