F-35 stealth fighter jets get first taste of combat

Washington (CNN) After more than two decades of development and testing, Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet has made its combat debut.

The Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday on Twitter that its version of the aircraft -- dubbed the F-35 "Adir" -- is already flying in operational missions.

"The Adir planes are already operational and flying in operational missions. We are the first in the world to use the F-35 in operational activity" — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 22, 2018

Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin said the stealth fifth-generation aircraft was used to strike two different targets in the Middle East, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The F-35 fighter jet is touted as the future of military aviation; a lethal and versatile aircraft that combines stealth capabilities, supersonic speed, extreme agility and state-of-the-art sensor fusion technology, according to Lockheed Martin, the plane's primary contractor.

