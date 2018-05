Trump touts anti-abortion agenda at gala speech

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening keynoted a pro-life gala, touting his administration's policies aimed at ending taxpayer support of abortion.

"When I ran for office, I pledged to stand for life, and as president, that's exactly what I have done and I have kept my promise and I think everybody here understands that totally," he told the friendly crowd at the Susan B. Anthony List 11th Annual Campaign for Life Gala.

Trump formally announced a new rule proposed by the White House last week that would bar abortions at facilities receiving federal family planning funds, a move aimed squarely at Planned Parenthood, which accepts some federal money for non-abortion services.

"For decades American taxpayers have been wrongfully forced to subsidize the abortion industry through Title X federal funding so today, we have kept another promise. My administration has proposed a new rule to prohibit Title X funding from going to any clinic that performs abortions," he said.

Trump was the first sitting president to address the gala, and called on the activists to "vote for life" in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

