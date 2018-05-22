Trump touts anti-abortion agenda at gala speech

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening keynoted a pro-life gala, touting his administration's policies aimed at ending taxpayer support of abortion.

"When I ran for office, I pledged to stand for life, and as president, that's exactly what I have done and I have kept my promise and I think everybody here understands that totally," he told the friendly crowd at the Susan B. Anthony List 11th Annual Campaign for Life Gala.

"For decades American taxpayers have been wrongfully forced to subsidize the abortion industry through Title X federal funding so today, we have kept another promise. My administration has proposed a new rule to prohibit Title X funding from going to any clinic that performs abortions," he said.

Trump was the first sitting president to address the gala, and called on the activists to "vote for life" in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

