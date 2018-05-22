Trump says 'spies' in campaign would be unprecedented

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump accentuated his fury Tuesday at the notion an FBI source may have provided information about his campaign, declaring such a scenario would amount to an unprecedented scandal.

US officials have told CNN there was no such source planted inside Trump's campaign to provide information to investigators. But Trump has raged over the story nonetheless.

"If they had spies in my campaign, that would be a disgrace to this country. That would be one of the biggest insults that anyone has ever seen. It would be very illegal aside from everything else," Trump said Tuesday in the Oval Office alongside his South Korean counterpart.

"It would make probably every political event ever look like small potatoes," he said. "So, we want to make sure that there weren't. I hope there weren't, frankly."

On Sunday, Trump demanded via tweet the Justice Department "look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for political Purposes."

