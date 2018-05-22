Democrats settle family feuds in Georgia, Kentucky and Texas

Washington (CNN) Democrats will take a step toward settling several intra-party fights with Tuesday's primaries in Georgia, Kentucky, Texas and Arkansas.

In Georgia, a progressive -- former state House Democratic leader Stacey Abrams -- is running to become the nation's first black female governor. But first, she'll have to beat former state Rep. Stacey Evans, who is backed by moderates.

In Kentucky, they'll decide whether they want a newcomer or a seasoned politician as they choose between former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath and Lexington Mayor Jim Gray in a primary to take on Rep. Andy Barr in the competitive 6th District House race.

And in Texas, Laura Moser -- the target of one of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's most aggressive attacks against one of its own party's candidates in recent memory -- will try to win a runoff against attorney Lizzie Pannill Fletcher in the Democratic race to take on GOP Rep. John Culberson in the Houston-area 7th District.

Those races make Tuesday one of the most significant days yet on the 2018 midterm primary calendar.

