Washington (CNN) Former Trump campaign aide Carter Page on Tuesday discussed his encounters with an FBI confidential source during the 2016 campaign, saying he "never found anything unusual."

Page said on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" that he first met the individual while attending an academic conference at Cambridge University in July 2016, a week after his visit to Russia.

"I never found anything unusual, whatsoever," Page told Cooper about their conversations.

Page said he and the source stayed in contact for more than a year, including meeting up back in the United States.

"We would talk about various things that are happening. And, you know, he's someone who is, you know, long term, someone who had been in, part of the establishment in Republican politics. So typically around the convention time and halfway through a presidential year you keep bringing on more people in terms of potential supporters from the party, etc., and it just seemed like something like that," he said.

Read More