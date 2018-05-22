A Tennessee lawmaker wants to crowdsource the funding for President Trump's border wall

(CNN) President Trump has run into some obstacles trying to get his much-ballyhooed border wall on the Southern border with Mexico built.

Attempts to get federal funding for it keep getting bogged down in Congress. And getting Mexico to pay for it -- like the President famously promised on the campaign trail -- seems highly unlikely at this point.

A member of Congress from Tennessee proposes that the country solve this funding problem the way all financial problems are solved in modern America -- by crowdsourcing.

Rep. Diane Black, a Republican, has introduced a bill that would let people donate money to the border wall effort. Her Border Wall Trust Fund Act would create an account in the US Treasury where funds donated by the public for the wall would be held.

Diane Black (R-TN)

The bill, H.R. 5876, would let the money put into the Border Wall Trust Fund be used for planning, designing, constructing and maintaining a wall along the Southern border.

