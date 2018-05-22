Betsy DeVos will likely face school shooting questions in Capitol Hill return

Washington (CNN) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, and will likely face questions from lawmakers about school safety in the wake of another deadly shooting .

DeVos's Capitol Hill testimony Tuesday is her fifth time testifying before congressional lawmakers and comes on the heels of a trip to New York in which she was criticized for not visiting any public schools. Instead, DeVos toured two Orthodox Jewish schools and spoke in support of public funding for religious schools.

New Jersey's attorney general Gurbir Grewal wrote to DeVos, the Times reported, and alleged the agency had ignored requests from the state to work on behalf of students who were defrauded by the now-bankrupt Corinthian Colleges chain.

The Education Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.