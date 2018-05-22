Schiff: Deal over FBI source an 'erosion' of Justice Department's independence

Washington (CNN) The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is pointing to a recent agreement between Justice Department officials and the White House to investigate the use of a confidential source sent to speak with Trump campaign aides as an attack on the department's independence.

"We're seeing an erosion of the independence of the Justice Department," California Rep. Adam Schiff told CNN's Suzanne Malveaux Tuesday morning on Capitol Hill. "That is gravely concerning."

After a meeting at the White House Monday, top officials at the Justice Department, the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence agreed to share highly classified information with lawmakers related to the Russia investigation amid an escalating controversy over the bureau's use of a confidential intelligence source during the 2016 presidential campaign. This comes after House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, a California Republican, subpoenaed the DOJ for documents related to the confidential FBI source and has threatened to hold Justice officials in contempt of Congress.

The Justice Department had up to this point resisted calls to turn over the information that congressional Republicans have requested on the source, saying it would pose a grave risk to the source's life and could deter future sources from cooperating.

"I certainly have concerns as to why this decision was made," Schiff told CNN Tuesday.

