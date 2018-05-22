John Legend and Rashad Robinson: End money bail now

John Legend is a singer, songwriter, actor and activist. Rashad Robinson is executive director of Color Of Change, America's largest online racial justice organization. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors

(CNN) No one should have to stay in jail because they lack the money to buy their freedom. Yet every night, according to the Justice Department's statistics , nearly 450,000 people who have not been convicted of a crime sit in jail, a large number trapped there simply because they don't have enough money to post bail.

However, these successes don't fully mitigate the destruction caused by the commercial bail bond industry -- how it preys upon low-income communities and people of color, among many others -- or address the urgent need to dismantle it entirely.

The for-profit commercial bail bonds industry is built on predatory business practices . With bail bond agents working as proxies for large insurance corporations, they exploit poor communities, particularly black communities.

In exchange for a nonrefundable fee from defendants, a bail bond agent will secure a person's release from jail, often without having to deposit any money with the court themselves. When families cannot pay bond agents in cash, they may be forced to put up their car or home as collateral, which they can easily lose entirely if they do not make each and every payment installment.

With the potential threat of physical harm in jail looming, as well as the consequences of not returning to their lives, people often sign contracts filled with egregious terms that put their entire family at risk. These can include unannounced, armed home searches, vehicle tracking, body monitoring and phone surveillance — all conducted by private, poorly regulated bail bond agents. Unbelievably, even when the charges are dropped, the case is dismissed or a defendant is found innocent by the court, families remain on the hook to pay the full amount of exorbitant fees demanded by these agents.

JUST WATCHED Dem & GOP senators unite to reform justice system Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Dem & GOP senators unite to reform justice system 06:22

Dismantling the commercial bail industry is a steep hill to climb. In recent negotiations over bail reform in New York State , for example, the aggressive influence of the bail bond industry won the lobbying contest, while justice for our communities lost out.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Prosecutors, mayors, legislators and governors across the country are responding to the community-led movement for bail reform and reconsidering the role of money bail in our justice system. We must all add our voices to the call to #EndMoneyBail if we are going to finally put an end to the corrupt, destructive, and unnecessary industry that is commercial bail.