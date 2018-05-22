Breaking News

Red Bull's Verstappen & Ricciardo crash again ... towing caravans

Updated 5:57 AM ET, Tue May 22, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

    JUST WATCHED

    What was Daniel Ricciardo's first car?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What was Daniel Ricciardo's first car? 01:30

Story highlights

  • Red Bull drivers tow caravans at high speeds in Holland
  • Ricciardo crashes out in shower of debris

(CNN)Red Bull duo Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have been no strangers to big collisions this season.

The pair were forced to apologize to the entire team following a crash in last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix that put both drivers out of the race -- one of numerous incidents that have left them well adrift in the 2018 driver standings.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner said following that incident they were very much "in the doghouse," so imagine his reaction to Monday's scenes at the Zandvoort Circuit in Holland.
    There the F1 stars took the track at speed in Aston Martin Vanquishes equipped with ... caravans.
    And, needless to say, both were thoroughly damaged -- Ricciardo's caravan flipping upside down in a shower of debris.
    Read More
    Fortunately there was a reason for the chaos -- the drivers were the main attraction at the Jumbo Racedagen demonstration event, billed as the only chance to see Verstappen driving his F1 car in the Netherlands.
    "There were a lot of people which was good to see," said the Dutchman. "Daniel's caravan is not a caravan anymore which is a good sign. It is completely destroyed! Mine is only running on one wheel now."
    The world&#39;s fastest shed
    The world's fastest shed

      JUST WATCHED

      The world's fastest shed

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The world's fastest shed 01:16
    It was the second occasion the teammates have towed caravans with destructive consequences, having previously taken to the track at Austria's Red Bull Ring in May 2017.
    READ: Formula One drivers draw their dream circuits
    Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features
    The next leg of this season's F1 World Championship will take place on the narrow streets of Monaco this weekend, where such reckless driving will surely have more serious consequences.