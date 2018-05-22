Story highlights Trump moves to defund "family planning" centers that provide, or make referrals for, abortions

(CNN) Before the Trump administration even announced a rule to stop Title X family planning program sites from providing abortions or even sharing information about where to receive the procedure, the responses from advocates on both sides of the issue began pouring in.

"This 'gag rule' is not only unconscionable, but it undermines medical ethics by forcing health care professionals to withhold accurate and timely medical information from patients," said Dr. Jenn Conti, a fellow with the advocacy group Physicians for Reproductive Health.

"It is my number one priority to keep my patients safe and honor the trust they give me," Conti added. "If my patient decides to have an abortion, I should be able to give them a referral to a high-quality provider."

While those who support access to abortions expressed alarm, those on the other side of the issue cheered.

"President Trump has kept his promise to protect the lives of the unborn," said Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a Christian ministry. "This is a positive step toward making the womb a safe place again."

