(CNN) Ariana Grande paid tribute to the city of Manchester on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the terror attack that killed 22 people attending her concert.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi carried out the attack as thousands of people streamed out of the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

The American singer Grande, who visited the injured in hospital in the wake of the bombing and returned just two weeks later to host a fund-raising concert, wrote on Twitter: "Thinking of you all today and every day I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

Manchester will mark the day with a series of events including a memorial service at the city's cathedral and a musical tribute which will take place in the evening.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, will attend the cathedral service, along with families of the victims, the injured, emergency services and local and national leaders.

