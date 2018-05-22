(CNN) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance Tuesday since they were married Saturday in a star-studded ceremony watched by millions around the world.

Harry, pictured left, gives a speech next to Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and Meghan, at Tuesday's party.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration on Tuesday.

In the days since the wedding, Prince Charles has received praise in the British press for the welcome he offered to Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

He was seen taking her hand in the chapel when she was overcome with the emotion of the day and, later, walking with her as he departed the chapel alongside his wife.

Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall after the wedding on Saturday.

While the Prince of Wales ' birthday is actually in November, the garden party on Tuesday was an opportunity to celebrate his patronages and military affiliations as well as others associated with the charities he supports.

The party was held on the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing -- in which 22 people lost their lives -- and several cadets and emergency service workers were also invited to the event.

In the days after the attack, Prince Charles and Camilla visited the scene to meet with first responders.