(CNN) A nonprofit group says a children's film about a Rottweiler police dog who tries to infiltrate the world of dog shows is sending a "troubling message that grooms children for sexual abuse," according to a statement made Tuesday.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) claims the film "Show Dogs" features scenes that normalize "unwanted genital touching to its child audience."

The scenes in question involve the film's K-9 main character Max (voiced by Chris "Ludacris" Bridges).

In the movie, Max teams up with a human FBI agent (Will Arnett) on a case involving a stolen baby panda. In order to crack the case, Max must go undercover at a dog show and learn what it takes to be a champion, a process that involves "doggie pedicures, Botox and Brazillian waxes," according to a film synopsis.

Other members of the "Show Dogs" cast include Natasha Lyonne, Stanley Tucci and Jordan Sparks.

