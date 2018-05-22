R. Kelly sued for alleged sexual assault

Story highlights Young woman filed suit Monday in Manhattan court

She alleges Kelly abused her and gave her herpes

(CNN) A 20-year-old woman has filed suit against singer R. Kelly, claiming he unlawfully gave her alcohol, assaulted her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

According to the suit obtained by CNN, Faith Rodgers says she was 19 when she first met the singer last year after Kelly performed in San Antonio, Texas.

Rodgers says she was in a year-long relationship with Kelly, formed "under the auspices of helping her develop a career in entertainment."

Kelly, 51, allegedly supplied Rodgers with alcohol during their first meeting. According to the suit, Kelly stayed in contact with Rodgers after he left Texas, saying he wanted them "to develop a long term romantic relationship."

Weeks later, Kelly arranged for Rodgers to travel to New York for one of his concerts and put her up in a hotel, she says. After Kelly's show, Rodgers claims the singer came to her room, disregarded her statements that she was "not ready to have sex," and "initiated non-consensual oral and vaginal intercourse."

Read More