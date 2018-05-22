Donald Glover is cool with Lando being pansexual in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Story highlights One of film's writers has said character of Lando is pansexual

Actor says he received advice from Billy Dee Williams, who originally played Lando

(CNN) It makes perfect sense to Donald Glover that his character in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is pansexual.

"How can you not be pansexual in space?" he told SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio program . "There are so many things to have sex with."

Glover stars as Lando Calrissian in the forthcoming movie. The character was made famous in other "Star Wars" films by actor Billy Dee Williams, and Glover plays the younger version in the new origin story.

There's been lots of buzz about Lando's sexuality recently after "Solo" co-screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan told The Huffington Post he believed the character to be pansexual.

"There's a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee's (portrayal of Lando's) sexuality," Kasdan said. "I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it's time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity -- sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of."

Read More