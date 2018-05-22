(CNN) "Arrested Development" is back, after an experimental fourth season that the parties appear to be tacitly admitting didn't entirely work, given that the producers re-edited the episodes. Returning to more familiar terrain, the show remains amusing, while delivering what feels like diminishing returns.

It's worth remembering this "semi-original series," as it's cheekily billed, didn't survive on Fox because critical accolades far outweighed its ratings. Funny, quirky and irreverent, it seemed made for a premium platform, and Netflix opportunistically swept in with a stay of execution.

On network TV, it felt like a risk-taking outlier when it premiered in 2003. That's far less true in today's rarefied world of streaming, as the latest season comes five years after the last, at a moment when Netflix is awash in original programming.

Viewed that way, "Arrested" remains fun -- thanks largely to the modest kick of seeing the talented gang back together -- but plays like more of an afterthought, both in the context of its new home and in general.

The new season is loaded with self-referential gags, including a few aimed at Ron Howard (who again narrates the show) and his producing partner in Imagine Entertainment, Brian Grazer. There are jokes about "Imagine dollars," which only work in the company's gift shop; "paying off the Hollywood Foreign Press," the group that hands out the Golden Globes; and "a Han Solo origin picture," which Howard of course directed.

