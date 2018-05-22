'American Idol' crowns winner -- with a twist

Story highlights A secret was revealed about the final two

The audience went wild

The following story contains spoilers for Monday's "American Idol" finale

(CNN) There was love in the air during the "American Idol" finale Monday night.

And not just from fans rooting for their favorites.

It was revealed that the final pair of contestants, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe, are dating.

Poppe, a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Iowa, claimed the Idol title over her 19-year-old beau, who is a musician from Dallas, Texas.

Hutchinson congratulated his girlfriend in a tweet that excitedly proclaimed, "MY GIRLFRIEND WON AMERICAN IDOL!!!"

