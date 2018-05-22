CNN 10 - May 23, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 23, 2018

This Wednesday's coverage begins with a down-the-middle explanation of a U.S. controversy involving an FBI informant, President Trump's political campaign, and the Russia investigation. It's followed by lunar trivia and a report on China's progress concerning a future moon mission. Our other topics center on glasses that can help the visually impaired and a blood donor who has helped millions of Australians.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More