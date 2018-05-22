Shop Cole Haan's massive 40% off sale, just in time for Father's Day

Story highlights Cole Haan is offering 40% off items for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is just around the corner. And with it comes stellar deals and sales to shop in nearly every category, including tech, fashion, home and wellness. It's also the perfect time of year to start stocking up on Father's Day gifts for Dad.

If you're on the hunt for a stylish gift for your old man this year, we have great news for you. In advance of Memorial Day, Cole Haan is offering steep discounts on its already marked-down goods, so you can score fan-favorite loafers, sneakers, oxfords, jackets and accessories for a fraction of the original cost. From now until May 31, use the code EXTRA40 at checkout to receive an additional 40% off sale items. That means that you can take even more cash off the ticket price of our favorite styles.

Dad will love his newest footwear, which will keep him looking dapper and fashion forward this season. You'll love that you have enough money left over to treat yourself to new shoes, too.

Men's 2.ZEROGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxford ($119.95, originally $300; colehaan.com)

Men's Pinch Weekender Loafer ($79.95, originally $100; colehaan.com)

Grant Canoe Penny Loafer ($159.95, originally $170; colehaan.com)

Men's Quilted Varsity Jacket ($219.95, originally $350; colehaan.com)

Men's Grand Crosscourt Knit Sneaker ($89.95, originally $110; colehaan.com)

Washington Grand Business Card Case ($59.95, originally $85; colehaan.com)

Men's Grand Crosscourt High Top Sneaker ($134.85, originally $170; colehaan.com)

Men's GrandExplore All-Terrain Woven Sneaker ($159.95, originally $270; colehaan.com)

Men's GrandEvolution Wingtip Oxford ($149.95, originally $280; colehaan.com)

Hamilton Grand Brouged Belt ($29.97, originally $100; colehaan.com)

Williams Plain Toe Oxford ($119.97, originally $230; colehaan.com)

Fairmont Penny Loafer ($99.95; originally $170; colehaan.com)