Report claims Rohingya militant group massacred nearly 100 Hindus

ARSA was accused of the massacre by Myanmar's government in September

Nearly 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar

(CNN) Members of a Rohingya militant group allegedly massacred dozens of men, women and children, execution-style in Hindu villages in Myanmar's Rakhine State last year, according to a new Amnesty International report.

The Myanmar government has blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) for attacking border guards and sparking a violent crackdown which has seen hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims flee Myanmar into neighboring Bangladesh since last year.

In mid-2017, ARSA fighters engaged in "scores of clashes with security forces," according to Amnesty. At the same time, ARSA committed "serious human rights abuses...including unlawful killings and abductions," the human rights group said.

"It's hard to ignore the sheer brutality of ARSA's actions, which have left an indelible impression on the survivors we've spoken to," said Tirana Hassan, Crisis Response Director at Amnesty International.

On August 25, 2017, ARSA militants attacked a Hindu village in northern Maungdaw Township, and rounded up some 69 men, women and children, the majority of whom were killed, "execution-style," according to survivors who spoke to Amnesty.

