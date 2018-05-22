Heatwave kills at least 65 in Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Hotter than average temperatures have killed at least 65 people in just three days in Karachi, Pakistan.

Temperatures reached a high of 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, way above the average daily high for May of 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

The situation was exacerbated by power outages citywide and ongoing fasting for the holy month of Ramadan, during which many Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

The heatwave has also reached central and northern India. Conditions are expected to remain hot until the arrival of monsoon rains which are forecast to come in early June in southern India before moving north throughout the month, coinciding with the end of Ramadan on June 14.

This is not the first time people in Karachi have endured such intense heat. A 2015 heatwave in the city reached 45 degrees Celsius, killing at least 1,300 people, including many ill and elderly people.

Read More