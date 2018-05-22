India's Modi hails 'old-time friend' Russia during Putin summit

New Delhi (CNN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a whirlwind month of diplomacy with a trip to Russia Monday, where he embraced President Vladimir Putin and hailed the two countries' strong relationship.

"Russia is India's old-time friend. We share long-standing historical ties, and Mr. President is my personal friend and a friend of India," Modi said at the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

"For the past four years, you and I stood side by side in the bilateral format and on the international stage ... I am very glad that it was so."

Modi's trip to Russia comes after he visited China in late April and met with President Xi Jinping , a trip analysts said was aimed at shoring up relations with India's largest trading partner after territorial disputes in the Himalayas and Indian displeasure with China's Belt and Road plan.

In a statement, India's Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) said Putin and Modi agreed the two countries "have an important role to play in contributing to an open and equitable world order."