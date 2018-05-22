Nine killed as Indian copper plant protest turns violent

New Delhi (CNN) At least nine protesters were killed Tuesday in clashes with authorities in southern India over a copper smelter that residents argue is causing environmental damage.

The demonstrations by local residents and activists have been underway for several months at the Sterlite Copper smelting plant in the port city of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu state.

Protesters have accused the plant, owned by London-based mining giant Vedanta Resources, of polluting groundwater and causing damage to the environment. Vedanta says it adheres to environmental standards and is the subject of "false propaganda," news agency AFP reported.

The demonstration escalated after protesters stormed and torched the office of a local administrator who had refused to allow them to hold a rally at the plant, said AFP.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Indian National Congress party, said the protesters were "gunned down by the police," before criticizing the police action as "state sponsored terrorism" on his Twitter account.

Read More