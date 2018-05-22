(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Developing story: Authorities responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in Panama City, Florida. A suspect was barricaded in an apartment, a city spokeswoman said.
-- President Donald Trump cast doubt on next month's highly anticipated summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump hinted the meeting may be delayed.
-- Analysis: Trump's latest actions with the Justice Department are raising questions over whether the President is using his power to subvert an investigation into his own alleged misconduct.
-- The Environmental Protection Agency blocked reporters from CNN and The Associated Press from a national summit where EPA chief Scott Pruitt was speaking.
-- A white woman reportedly called police on black people barbecuing in Oakland, California, saying they were using a charcoal grill in an area where it was banned. The community responded with an epic cookout.
-- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen pushed back on the US intelligence community's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the 2016 election in an attempt to help Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton's campaign.
-- The father of the Texas school shooting suspect told The Wall Street Journal he believes bullying drove his son to carry out the last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School.
-- One company needs workers so badly it's putting employees who failed drug tests through rehab.