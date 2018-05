(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:



-- Developing story: Authorities responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in Panama City, Florida. A suspect was barricaded in an apartment, a city spokeswoman said.

-- President Donald Trump cast doubt on next month's highly anticipated summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump hinted the meeting may be delayed.

Analysis: Trump's latest actions with the Justice Department are --Trump's latest actions with the Justice Department are raising questions over whether the President is using his power to subvert an investigation into his own alleged misconduct.

-- The Environmental Protection Agency blocked reporters from CNN and The Associated Press from a national summit where EPA chief Scott Pruitt was speaking.

-- A white woman reportedly called police on black people barbecuing in Oakland, California, saying they were using a charcoal grill in an area where it was banned. The community responded with an epic cookout.