Celebrity influencers to world leaders: 'We put you on notice'

(CNN) Oprah Winfrey, Madeline Albright and Reese Witherspoon are among 140 activists, actors, business leaders and philanthropists to sign an open letter to world leaders demanding that they take action to close the gender gap and combat poverty.

"We're putting you on notice," the letter reads. "For 130 million girls without an education. For one billion women without access to a bank account. For 39,000 girls who became child brides today. For women everywhere paid less than a man for the same work.

The letter is part of the "Poverty is Sexist" campaign spearheaded by ONE, an advocacy group co-founded by U2 singer Bono.

"There is nowhere on earth where women have the same opportunities as men, but the gender gap is wider for women living in poverty," the letter says.

Valerie Amos, Chelsea Clinton, Arianna Huffington and Sheryl Sandberg are among the letter's scores of influential signatories, ONE says.

