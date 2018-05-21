Man drives into his family's table at a restaurant, killing his daughter, police say

(CNN) A 62-year-old man intentionally drove his vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant where his family was eating on Sunday, killing his daughter and his daughter-in-law and injuring several others, authorities said.

The killings occurred just after noon in Bessemer City, outside of Charlotte, after the family sat down to lunch at the Surf and Turf Lodge, police said.

Roger Self was charged with two counts of first-degree murder Sunday night, according to jail records. He is being held at Gaston County Jail. He was scheduled to have a court appearance on Monday afternoon.

One of those killed in the crash was his daughter Katelyn Self. She was a deputy at the Gaston County jail and had worked at the Gaston County Sheriff's Office for four years, the office said. She was off duty at the time of the incident, officials said.

"Our hearts are broken and we ask for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, not only for Katelyn's family and friends, but also her brothers and sisters in uniform," the Gaston County Sheriff's Office said.

Roger Self faces two murder charges for allegedly intentionally crashing his vehicle into a restaurant.

