Baltimore County police officer shot and killed, governor says; suspects still at large

(CNN) A Baltimore County police officer was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Perry Hall, a community northeast of Baltimore, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter.

The suspects are still at large, according to Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. when the officer responded to a 911 call about a possible burglary with four suspects, Sheridan said.

While the governor said the officer died from a shooting, the police chief said the nature of the officer's injuries are unknown until the medical examiner does an autopsy and determines a cause of death.

The officer was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m., according to CNN affiliate WJZ-TV

