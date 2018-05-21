Mike Pompeo Fast Facts

Personal:

Birth date: December 30, 1963

Birth place: Orange, California

Birth name: Michael Richard Pompeo

Father: Wayne Pompeo, machinist

Mother: Dorothy (Mercer) Pompeo

Marriages: Susan (Mostrous) Pompeo (unknown-present); Leslie (Libert) Pompeo (1986-1997, divorced)

Education: United States Military Academy, West Point, B.S, 1986; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1994

Military service: US Army, 1986-1991, Captain

Religion: Christian/ Presbyterian

Other Facts:

First person to have served as both CIA director and secretary of state.

Is a strident critic of the Iran nuclear deal, formally the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Graduated first in his class at West Point Military Academy.

Served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at his church in Kansas.

Timeline:

1986-1989 - US Army Officer in charge of patrolling the border between US Army Officer in charge of patrolling the border between West Germany and East Germany and Czechoslovakia during the Cold War.

1994-1996 - Joins the Washington, DC, law firm of Williams & Connolly as a tax litigator.

1998 - Co-founder of Thayer Aerospace, an aerospace manufacturing company with two classmates from West Point.

2006-2010 - Serves as president of Sentry International, a manufacturing company that produces oil drilling equipment.

January 3, 2011-January 23, 2017 - Serves three terms as the Congressman for Kansas' 4th District. He is elected to a fourth term.

2014 - Is appointed to House Select Committee to investigate the Is appointed to House Select Committee to investigate the attack on the US embassy in Benghazi.

January 16, 2016 - Arguing for a "fundamental upgrade to America's surveillance capabilities," he co-authors an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal with David B. Rifkin Jr., stating, "Congress should pass a law reestablishing collection of all metadata, and combining it with publicly available financial and lifestyle information in a comprehensive, searchable database."

November 18, 2016 - US President-elect Donald Trump announces Pompeo's nomination to lead the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). US President-elect Donald Trump announces Pompeo's nomination to lead the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

January 23, 2017 - Is sworn in as the head of the CIA.

March 13, 2018 - Trump announces Pompeo's nomination to replace Trump announces Pompeo's nomination to replace Rex Tillerson as the next US secretary of state.

April 26, 2018 - Confirmed and sworn in as the 70th US secretary of state.