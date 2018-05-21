J.J. Watt, the NFL star helping out the Santa Fe victims' families, has a long history of philanthropy

(CNN) To those who follow the NFL, the monstrous defensive powerhouse known as J.J. Watt needs no introduction.

The Houston Texans star is one of the biggest names in the NFL. He works out a lot. He has strategically uncontroversial views on things like the #TakeAKnee movement. Even though he was born and raised in Wisconsin, he has stepped up time and time again to support his adoptive home of Houston. In short, he's basically a kind of Captain America, if Captain America also played football.

JJ Watt helps load up a car with relief supplies for Hurricane Harvey survivors in Septemner, 2017.

His football history

Watt was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and played college football in the area, but has spent his whole professional career with the Houston Texans, who signed him in the first round of the 2011 draft. (Translation: he's good, he's rich and his team loves him.)