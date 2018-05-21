How to help the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

(CNN)Ten people were killed and 13 wounded in Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. As the community struggles to cope, a number of funds are providing help. GoFundMe verified these campaigns and guarantees all donations collected will go directly to each fund's designated beneficiary.
The Santa Fe High School Victims' fund was launched by Jim "Mattress Mack" Mcingvale, owner of Houston's Gallery Furniture and long-time philanthropist.
Donations from this fund will be passed to the Sante Fe Texas Education Foundation to benefit the victims and their families.
Santa Fe High School alumna Christy Smith Landriault started the Support the Victims of Santa Fe fund to raise money for the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation.
The Love for Santa Fe fund is raising money to help those affected cover upcoming expenses. It is working with the Santa Fe Independent School District to make sure funds are distributed appropriately.
According to a spokeswoman for the Houston Texans football team, defensive end J.J. Watt has offered to pay for the victims' funerals. The NFL player previously helped Texans recover from Hurricane Harvey, raising more than $20 million.
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is asking for donations, especially for those that can donate blood platelets and O-negative blood. Donation locations around the Houston area can be found here.