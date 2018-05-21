How to help the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

(CNN) Ten people were killed and 13 wounded in Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. As the community struggles to cope, a number of funds are providing help. GoFundMe verified these campaigns and guarantees all donations collected will go directly to each fund's designated beneficiary.

Donations from this fund will be passed to the Sante Fe Texas Education Foundation to benefit the victims and their families.

Santa Fe High School alumna Christy Smith Landriault started the Support the Victims of Santa Fe fund to raise money for the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation.

The Love for Santa Fe fund is raising money to help those affected cover upcoming expenses. It is working with the Santa Fe Independent School District to make sure funds are distributed appropriately.