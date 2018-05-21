5 things for May 21: Texas school shooting, President Trump, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

(CNN) Cuba just finished up two days of mourning, after a plane crashed on takeoff in Havana, killing over 100 people . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Texas high school shooting

2. President Trump and Justice Department

President Trump wants to know if the FBI spied on his presidential campaign. He demanded, via tweet, that the Justice Department look into it. This all comes after it was reported that the FBI sent a confidential source to speak to some Trump campaign aides about possible ties to Russia. Trump thinks this means a "spy" was embedded in his campaign, but US officials told CNN that's not the case. The Justice Department said it was going to expand its review of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act application process to look into Trump's claims.

3. Venezuela

Inflation is insanely high, people can't get enough food or medicine and citizens are fleeing the country by the thousands. But those troubles weren't enough to stop Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from being re-elected to another term. Many countries, like the US, called the election a "sham," and the main opposition coalition boycotted it. Maduro first took office in 2013 after former President Hugo Chavez's death. He'll serve another six-year term.

4. Hawaii volcano

5. Royal wedding

There is one detail we don't yet know, however. Just where will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go on their honeymoon?

NUMBER OF THE DAY

29.2 million

That's how many Americans tuned into Saturday's royal wedding, according to Nielsen . About 22.8 million American viewers watched the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

HAPPENING LATER

Iran plan

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will unveil the Trump administration's "Plan B" for Iran, after the President pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Tonight they wanted me to say that, obviously we're going to pray for the victims and pray for their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence. And I'm so sick of moments of silence. It's not working... So why don't we not do a moment of silence? Why don't we do a moment of action? A moment of change?

AND FINALLY ...

