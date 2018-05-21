Why the Santa Fe shooting suspect cannot get the death penalty or life without parole

(CNN) Speaking outside a church not far from Santa Fe High School on Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his hope was that the 17-year-old accused of killing 10 people there gets "swift Texas justice."

But no matter the legal case ahead, that Texas justice will not include the death penalty. In fact, the harshest punishment the suspect can receive is life with the possibility of parole.

That's due to his age and two Supreme Court cases.

"The way it works is there's only one possibility, if he is found guilty," Robert Barfield, attorney for the suspect, told CNN on Sunday. "It's life in prison with the possibility of parole because of his age."

Suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is being held on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault on a public servant. The Santa Fe student allegedly used a shotgun and a revolver to kill eight students and two teachers and injure 13 others. Pagourtzis confessed that he acted alone in the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.