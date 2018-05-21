Breaking News

A baboon gets free at the San Antonio airport

By Amir Vera and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Updated 5:49 PM ET, Mon May 21, 2018

Authorities gather at the San Antonio airport, near where a baboon reportedly escaped.
(CNN)A baboon that was being transported escaped its cage Monday afternoon and ran loose in San Antonio International Airport, officials said.

An airport spokesman said the baboon was cornered in the baggage handling area of Terminal B.
American Airlines released a statement, saying the baboon was being taken to an animal sanctuary and refuge in the San Antonio area.
"We are working closely with the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo. Officials from the zoo are now on-site to ensure his safety and well-being as he continues his journey to his new home at the primate sanctuary," the statement read.
    The baboon arrived on a flight from Chicago, according to American and CNN affiliate KSAT.
    No passengers or flights have been affected. Wildlife biologists are assessing the situation.