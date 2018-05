Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Rafa Nadal celebrates defeating Stan Wawrinka in last year's French Open final to extend his record to 10 wins at Roland Garros in Paris. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Close to 15,000 people packed into Roland Garros' Philippe-Chatrier court, the only main grand slam court without a roof, to watch Nadal make history as the only player in the modern era to win the same grand slam 10 times. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? In 2017 a record 472,000 people attend the French Open, which oozes Parisian chic at is a springtime rite in the capital. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Players are often seen bashing the tournament's signature red clay off their shoes. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Jelena Ostapenko won her first grand slam title at the French Open last year, defeating Simona Halep to become the first Latvian to win a major. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Serena Williams was absent from last year's draw, but is set to make her first grand slam appearance since giving birth to her daughter as world No. 453. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Maria Sharapova has won two of her four grand slam titles in Paris, the most recent of which came in 2014. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Famous faces are often seen in the stands at Roland Garros. Actress Nicole Kidman is pictured here at last year's men's singles final. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? No Frenchman has triumphed on home clay since Yannick Noah in 1983. Hide Caption 9 of 10