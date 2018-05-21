US wary of North Korean cyber prowess ahead of Kim-Trump summit

Washington (CNN) The US intelligence community is exploring acquiring or developing new technological means of protecting its communication channels prior to the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June in Singapore, one intelligence source with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

Wary of North Korea's technical skills and the regime's desire to understand US thinking prior to the summit, the US doesn't want to take any chances that North Korean hackers might get into their systems.

In any negotiations, the two parties will need to establish communication channels to share documents, opening up both sides to being vulnerable to potential hacking attempts. The intelligence community prioritizes security in its communications and is more regularly working with the private sector to increase its security.

The summit has been subject to some uncertainty in recent weeks, following a North Korean threat to cancel in response to routine military exercises between the US and South Korea. Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In spoke on the phone over the weekend and will meet at the White House on Tuesday to "continue their close coordination ahead of President Trump's June 12 meeting" with Kim, according to a White House news release.

The US has long been aware of North Korea's prowess in cyberspace. North Korean hackers are believed to be behind or have played a part in major debilitating cyberattacks including the WannaCry ransomware , which infected hundreds of thousands of computers in 2017, as well as the hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014.

