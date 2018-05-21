Washington (CNN) Just three days after the school shooting claimed 10 lives in Sante Fe, Texas, Republican senators pointed to increasing funding for school safety and other solutions not involving gun legislation to prevent further shootings.

"It is no coincidence that these shootings mostly happen at public schools or soft targets, and the shooters are usually male teenagers who attended those schools," Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said on the chamber floor before votes Monday evening. "Can we succeed in making our schools a safe place for mothers and fathers to send their children and where they're confident that everything humanly possible is being done to protect them?"

When asked after his floor remarks about any potential legislation following the shooting, Cornyn -- who is the second-ranking Republican in the Senate -- said they were still figuring out what happened in Santa Fe.

"I don't think we know exactly what happened," he told reporters outside his office Monday. "Other than some 17-year-old boy that nobody predicted would have done something like this took his father's shotgun and pistol and murdered these poor, poor kids. So, I'm not sure we know what legislation we need to pass, although obviously we need to work hard and find ways to stop things like that from happening."

Cornyn said discussions should involve guns, but argued mental health is part of the overall problem.

